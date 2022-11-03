Subheadline
Transform inspections into accessible information you can act on
Prioritise interventions and reduce asset failures with InfoAsset.
InfoAsset, a cloud-based application, empowers asset practitioners to:
Centrally review asset inspections for condition and risk analysis.
Review inspections to assess accuracy of asset condition grading.
Determine business risk using the latest asset and condition data.
Justify your intervention decisions and asset investment plans to stakeholders.
