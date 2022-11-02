Subheadline

More proactive asset management. More effective asset decisions.

Prioritise your O&M and capital improvement plans to select appropriate water asset interventions.

Make the most of your inspection data

Give everyone access to asset conditions, associated risks, and rehabilitation plans. Read this e-book to learn how the investment you’ve made into inspection data can be turned into valuable information that helps you prioritise your plans and minimise future system failures.

Turn the underground around

Emergency maintenance can cost up to 3 times more than planned maintenance.* But a proactive approach can help you avoid potential asset failures. Maximise the use of inspections, prioritise your O&M and capital improvement plans, and help justify asset interventions for quick fund approval.

* Source: Bluefield’s WATER INDUSTRY 4.0 report

The power of proactive asset management

  • Streamline inspection delivery and review workflows

    Eliminate inefficiencies related to delivering inspection data, from the field to the office, by ensuring everyone always has access to all the latest information.

  • Optimise your O&M and capital improvement plans

    Transform your asset inspection data into valuable information to better prioritise which assets need to be repaired, rehabilitated, replaced, or re-inspected.

  • Get buy-in from the water utility executive team

    Justify asset interventions to non-technical stakeholders for quicker fund approval by clearly communicating risk and renewal results and decisions.

“That rehab just kept us out of the headlines.”

Proactive asset management not only protects you from pipe breaks and asset failures, but also from:

  • Sewage overflows that pollute waterways and impact infrastructure
  • Utility customer disruptions from failed asset repairs and replacements
  • Fines and negative publicity from non-compliance
Proactively address your problematic assets

wp-form-before: Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt.

