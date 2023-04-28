As a little thank you from us, we would love to offer you a small sustainability care package for partnering with us to develop new business opportunities through sustainability.

Join the movement. 21% of 2,000 of the world’s largest public companies already have net-zero policies. That leaves 79% that do not—a proportion likely to be even higher outside of that top layer. Where does your organization fit here?

Humanity now uses 100 billion tonnes of resources every year, 90% of which are virgin materials extracted and processed from the Earth. Only 30% becomes something permanent and just 8.6% is recycled. The rest is discarded, thrown away or incinerated for fuel. Manufacturers, who process much of this massive quantity of resources, are responding to society’s demands. By 2050, there will be 10 billion people living on Earth.

That means increased demand for buildings, phones, TVs, vehicles, everything—and the energy and materials required to make them. As a result, approximately 19% of global greenhouse gas emissions are from the manufacturing industry, and by 2050 the growth in population will require at least twice the energy and materials. Pressure to reduce the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions associated with these demands is reaching intense levels. Governments around the world are introducing net-zero policies designed to ensure the amount of GHGs released into the atmosphere is equal to the amount removed.

A focus on sustainability throughout design and manufacturing processes helps businesses realize a host of positive outcomes—energy and material cost savings, faster product design and manufacturing times, greater predictability, positive brand image, market differentiation, customer loyalty, more durable and resilient products and many others. Sustainability, we believe, is not solely a cost, but an opportunity.