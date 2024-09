Recently, Innovyze, an Autodesk company, Optimatics and Utility Magazine hosted a webinar exploring how water utilities can better prepare and respond to disaster events.

Watch the webinar and learn about:

Building resilient water systems across clean water, stormwater and wastewater

Reducing the impact of pollution and asset failures and more.

This was an extremely timely and important discussion, especially considering the severe flooding experienced along Australia’s east coast.