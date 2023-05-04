NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT REQUIRED TO ENTER OR WIN





The sponsor of the promotion is Autodesk Australia Pty Ltd (“Sponsor”). The Sponsor will award three (3) prizes which consists of First prize – one (1) Grove Racing Car Drive Day experience, selected by the winner from the following race days: July 31st Sydney Motor Sport Park, 18th September 2023 Melbourne Sandown Raceway, or 31st October 2023 at Queensland Raceway , Second prize 1 x 1:43 scale size model racing car valued at $275 AUD and Third Prize one 1 x 1:18 scale model racing car valued at $99 AUD. Sponsor reserves the right to modify the prize based on availability and will replace with alternative items of similar value. The promotion begins at 10am and ends on 12th May 2023 at 4pm (“Promotion Period”).





You must be at least 18 years old to win and are a resident of Australia. Sponsor employees and members of their household or immediate family members, government officials and government employee are not eligible to participate. For First Prize, Racing Day experience, winner must also agree to any additional conditions or disclaimers required by Grove Racing including, but not limited to a maximum height of 6’3” (190cm) and maximum weight of 95kg. The prizes are not transferrable and if conditions are not met, the prize is not redeemable as cash or substituted for another prize. Winner must arrange their own travel to the venue and bear all costs associated with transfer. Scheduled racing dates are subject to change.





To enter, review the promotion materials and follow the instructions. No entries received after the Promotion Period will be considered. Limited to one entry per person. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries. Sponsor reserves the right to suspend, modify, or terminate the promotion at any time for any reason, in its sole and absolute discretion, including without limitation in the event of fraud, abuse, tampering, of technical, administrative, financial, or other difficulties.





The winner will be chosen at random and will be notified by email within 7 days from the end of the promotion and will have 24 hours to claim the prize. No prize is exchangeable, transferable, or redeemable for cash. The winner will be solely responsible for complying with any and all applicable federal, state, provincial, local, or other statutes, regulations, and other laws, and for bearing any personal income, VAT, withholding taxes, customs duties, or other taxes, fees, insurance, surcharges, or other costs relating to any prize.





Sponsor has no obligation to permit entry or award a prize if doing so would violate the Policies or is prohibited by United States or other applicable Laws, including but not limited to Laws regarding (a) trade embargoes, (b) government sanctions or export restrictions against countries, entities, or individuals, or (c) dealings with officials or representatives of non-U.S. governments. Sponsor’s determination that an entrant is (or is not) legally prohibited from entering or receiving a prize will be conclusive, and Sponsor shall have no liability to any entrant or any other person in connection with such determination.





THE PRIZE WILL BE GIVEN AWAY BY SPONSOR “AS IS” AND WITHOUT ANY MANUFACTURER OR OTHER WARRANTIES. SPONSOR DOES NOT MAKE AND EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ANY WARRANTY, WHETHER EXPRESS, IMPLIED, OR STATUTORY REGARDING ANY PRIZE, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY IMPLIED OR STATUTORY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR PARTICULAR PURPOSE, TITLE, OR NON-INFRINGEMENT.





By entering you release and hold harmless Sponsor, prize manufacturers, and any other entities involved in the promotion or administration of the promotion (including any advertising or social media platform such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or LinkedIn on which the promotion is advertised or through which the promotion is accessed or entered) from any and all responsibility, liability, damages, losses, costs, or expenses of any kind arising or relating to the promotion, your participation in the promotion, or the use or misuse of the prize.





In order to enter the promotion, you may be required to submit personal information including but not limited to name, e-mail address, age, and date of birth. You consent to Sponsor using your personal information to administer the promotion and in accordance with its Privacy Statement.





Penrite or Grove Racing Pty Ltd is not a sponsor of this promotion.





By entering the promotion, you agree that these official rules will be governed and construed in accordance with the laws of New South Wales. Any dispute or claim arising from these official rules will be brought exclusively in the courts of New South Wales, Australia.