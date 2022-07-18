Discover the power of InfoDrainage and Civil 3D
Discover how to leverage the power of InfoDrainage and Civil 3D integration to create sustainable, cost-effective and compliant drainage designs.
Learn how to open and analyse a Civil 3D drainage network inside InfoDrainage and how to incorporate information like Surface data.
If you are not familiar with InfoDrainage, here is a great introduction to its main layout, function design to step through drainage design workflows.
Improve your model by importing surface data, CAD data, GIS layers or background images.
Find out the different ways to obtain and set up rainfall data for a specific location and learn how to import it into InfoDrainage for further analysis, following the guidelines of ARR.
Run the network design wizard to size the drainage network against a given criteria and rainfall event.
Use built-in reporting to check which areas are failing in your audit, generate quantity estimates and set-out points for the final drainage network design.
Learn to run a dynamic analysis in the network using your ARR Design storms. Leverage optioneering analysis or iterate your drainage design.
Import the analysed drainage network back into Civil 3D to generate necessary outputs and integrate with BIM workflows.
Fill out the form below to get in touch with one of our experts!
Thank you for your interest.