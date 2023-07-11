Tuesday, 8 August | 3pm - 5pm AEST

How will data and outcome-based designs shape the architecture business of the future?

Forma is finally here

With the help of conceptual design capabilities, predictive analytics, and automations, Autodesk Forma will empower planning and design teams to deliver projects digitally from day one creating a solid foundation for all subsequent project phases. 

 

This event will be hosted together with Australian Institute of Architects, a premier professional organization dedicated to advancing the field of architecture. Besides telling you more about Forma, we will bring together industry leaders to discuss how data will shape architecture practices of the future. 

 

When: Tuesday, 8th August | 3:00pm - 5:00pm AEST

Where: Park Hyatt Sydney, 7 Hickson Road, The Rocks, Sydney 2000 Australia

 

AGENDA:

  • 2:45pm - Registrations
  • 3:00pm - Welcome and Intro
  • 3:10pm - How will data shape the architecture business of the future?
  • 4:00pm - Networking Drinks
  • 5:00pm - Close

 

Meet the experts

Christoph Becker

Christoph Becker

Manager, Forma Industry Strategy- Autodesk

Prior to joining Autodesk, Christoph worked for several Architecture offices in Berlin and Melbourne (including Elenberg Frazer, Whitefield McQueen, and H2O Architects) and managed residential, commercial, education, and health-care projects, from inception to completion. Christoph lives in Berlin, Germany with his wife. He speaks 5 languages (German, English, Italian, Portuguese, and Spanish), and loves to travel, experience different cultures.

Samuel Macalister

Samuel Macalister

Senior Solutions Engineer- Architecture, Autodesk

An Architect with over 20 years Global Experience on large complex projects, Sam has been using Autodesk software since 1996. During his professional Architectural career, he worked for several large international practices in the UK.

He also taught DDC (Digital Design Construction) at the University Technology of Sydney Construction school and is a regular speaker at Autodesk University Las Vegas.

Autodesk Forma + Nordic Office of Architecture

Digital Technology Lead at Nordic Office

“If we invest time and energy into creating a digital strategy at the start of a project, we can influence the way the design processes work and define the tools that match those processes.”

– Matt Brownfield, Director, Nteractive Consulting & Events

