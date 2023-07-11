How to buy
With the help of conceptual design capabilities, predictive analytics, and automations, Autodesk Forma will empower planning and design teams to deliver projects digitally from day one creating a solid foundation for all subsequent project phases.
This event will be hosted together with Australian Institute of Architects, a premier professional organization dedicated to advancing the field of architecture. Besides telling you more about Forma, we will bring together industry leaders to discuss how data will shape architecture practices of the future.
When: Tuesday, 8th August | 3:00pm - 5:00pm AEST
Where: Park Hyatt Sydney, 7 Hickson Road, The Rocks, Sydney 2000 Australia
AGENDA:
Manager, Forma Industry Strategy- Autodesk
Prior to joining Autodesk, Christoph worked for several Architecture offices in Berlin and Melbourne (including Elenberg Frazer, Whitefield McQueen, and H2O Architects) and managed residential, commercial, education, and health-care projects, from inception to completion. Christoph lives in Berlin, Germany with his wife. He speaks 5 languages (German, English, Italian, Portuguese, and Spanish), and loves to travel, experience different cultures.
Senior Solutions Engineer- Architecture, Autodesk
An Architect with over 20 years Global Experience on large complex projects, Sam has been using Autodesk software since 1996. During his professional Architectural career, he worked for several large international practices in the UK.
He also taught DDC (Digital Design Construction) at the University Technology of Sydney Construction school and is a regular speaker at Autodesk University Las Vegas.
– Matt Brownfield, Director, Nteractive Consulting & Events