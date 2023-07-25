How to buy
Don't miss our expert line-up of Autodesk executives, customers and industry experts for an informative half-day of ground-breaking ideas, inspiring stories & information sharing.
As the pace of change continues to accelerate, architecture practices find themselves at the heart of some of society’s biggest challenges: from rapid urbanisation, to population growth, to climate change. In the architecture stream, learn more about how leading architects and architecture firms are paving the way for the future using data, AI and sustainable practices.
Architecture Stream Proudly Sponsored by Nexsys
What are the future trends and emerging technologies shaping Australia’s infrastructure? Find out in this stream, as we explore innovations in project management and delivery, the power of virtual reality, smart mobility and intelligent transport networks – and lots more.
Infrastructure Stream Proudly Sponsored by Lenovo
Unveil the future of construction with industrialised construction. Explore advanced technologies and prefabrication techniques revolutionising productivity, efficiency, and sustainability. From AI to modular construction, discover reduced timelines, enhanced quality control, and cost savings. Join us to shape the future of the built environment.
Industrialised Construction Stream Proudly Sponsored by VinZero - A2K Technologies
AUTODESK
Vice President APAC & Japan Sales
AUTODESK
ANZ Senior Regional Director
NSW GOVERNMENT
Chief Data Scientist
HANSEN YUNCKEN
Chief Financial and Information Officer
GHD
Technical Applications Manager
AUTODESK
Senior Industry Strategy Manager
NSW GOVERNMENT
Architect
COX ARCHITECTURE
National BIM Coordinator
BG&E
Senior Associate - Structures
BG&E
Digital Lead
GRAY PUKSAND
Digital Practice Lead
ARCHITECTUS
National Sector Lead Digital
COX ARCHITECTURE
National Design Technology Lead
AUTODESK
AEC Industry Strategy Lead for APAC
WSP
Capability Development Lead
SPIIRE
Principal, Digital
PUBLIC WORKS
Senior Manager, Digital Engineering
INNOKI
CEO, Founder
BECA
Digital and Innovation Leader
AUTODESK
Head of APAC Sales, Innovyze
MOTT MACDONALD
Technical Director – Digital Advisory
PARKLIFE METRO D&C (WEBUILD)
Digital IT Manager
PARKLIFE METRO D&C (WEBUILD)
IT Manager, Operations
AUTODESK
Senior Director, APAC Technical Sales
AUSCO MODULAR
National Manager Technical Development
SYNC INDUSTRIES @ HICKORY GROUP
Operations Director
AUTODESK
Senior Business Dev. Exec (MID)
AUTODESK
Principal Business Consultant
RUSSELL KENNEDY LAWYERS
Principal Lawyer
PREFABAUS
Co-founder & Executive Chairman