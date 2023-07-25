CONVERGE Experience & Agenda

August 29, 2023 | Sofitel Wentworth | Sydney

Agenda

Don't miss our expert line-up of Autodesk executives, customers and industry experts for an informative half-day of ground-breaking ideas, inspiring stories & information sharing.

General Session 11:00am - 1:00pm

  • 11:00 - 11:15am Welcome - Andy Cunningham
  • 11:15 - 11:35am 'Design and Make Platform' - Haresh Khoobchandani 
  • 11:35 - 11:55am 'Data, Digital and AI - What Just Happened?' - Ian Oppermann
  • 11:55 - 12:15pm 'The XOXO of Data' - Megan Stanley
  • 12:15 - 12:35pm 'Balancing the Bookends: Blending Finance and Technology for Project Success' - Rexine Jones
  • 12:35 - 12:55pm 'Driving Sustainable Impact and Future Skilling' - Andy Cunningham, James Mitchell & Matthew Westerman
  • 1:00 - 2:00pm Lunch and 'Experience Zone'
  • 2:00 - 4:00pm Breakout Industry Streams
  • 4:00 - 4:15pm Closing Remarks
  • 4:15 - 5:00pm Networking and Drinks

Industry Streams 2:00 - 4:00pm

Architecture

As the pace of change continues to accelerate, architecture practices find themselves at the heart of some of society’s biggest challenges: from rapid urbanisation, to population growth, to climate change. In the architecture stream, learn more about how leading architects and architecture firms are paving the way for the future using data, AI and sustainable practices.

  • 2:00 - 2:05pm Welcome - Sam Macalister 
  • 2:05 - 2:25pm 'Winning Work with Technology' - Steve Butler 
  • 2:25 - 2:45pm 'Australian War Memorial - the Poetic and the Pragmatic' - Ashley Beckett & Brad Sonter
  • 2:45 - 3:05pm 'Can we Really Afford to Talk About Good Design at a Time Like This?' - Abbie Galvin, LFRAIA
  • 3:05 - 3:25pm 'How Data and AI is Reshaping Architecture' - Jeames Hanley 
  • 3:25 - 3:45pm 'Retrofitting Skyscrapers using AEC & Construction Cloud: Quay Quarter Tower' - Araj Lal & Reza Hassani
  • 3:45 - 4:05pm 'Embracing Digital Transformation in Architecture: Challenges and Opportunities’- Steve Fox

Architecture Stream Proudly Sponsored by Nexsys

Infrastructure

What are the future trends and emerging technologies shaping Australia’s infrastructure? Find out in this stream, as we explore innovations in project management and delivery, the power of virtual reality, smart mobility and intelligent transport networks – and lots more. 

  • 2:00 - 2:05pm Welcome – Chris Ryan
  • 2:05 - 2:20pm ‘Unlocking the Value of the Built Environment’ - Brett Casson 
  • 2:20 - 2:40pm Customer Speaker (Topic TBA) – Jenny Tseng
  • 2:40 - 3:00pm ‘Turning the Tide: Delivering Ports, Digitally’ – Luke Carvell
  • 3:00 - 3:20pm ‘Meeting Client Model Data Demands Through Automation’ - Chris Steer 
  • 3:20 – 3:40pm ‘Digital-Driven Innovation’ – Alok Nigam and Norbert Lantos
  • 3:40 - 4:00pm Panel - ‘Innovations Helping us Prepare for the Future of Infrastructure’ - Belinda Hodkinson, Mike Taherian, and Michael Parkes - Moderated by Brett Casson
  • 4:00 – 4:05pm Session Wrap Up – Chris Ryan

Infrastructure Stream Proudly Sponsored by Lenovo

Industrialised Construction

Unveil the future of construction with industrialised construction. Explore advanced technologies and prefabrication techniques revolutionising productivity, efficiency, and sustainability. From AI to modular construction, discover reduced timelines, enhanced quality control, and cost savings. Join us to shape the future of the built environment.

  • 2:00 - 2:05pm Welcome - Deepak Maini
  • 2:05 - 2:20pm 'Autodesk Strategic vision - Convergence of Industries' - John Stewart and Allan Chalmers
  • 2:20 - 2:40pm 'The Offsite Construction industry in Australia' - Damien Crough
  • 2:40 - 3:00pm 'Challenging the Way We Think About Design and Construction' - Andy Davey
  • 3:00 - 3:20pm 'Embracing the Future: Prefabrication's Potential to Revolutionise the Australian Construction Industry' - Eddie Palotta
  • 3:20 - 3:50pm Panel - 'Digital Transformation Within Industrialised Construction' - Goran Gelic, Damien Crough - Moderated by Allan Chalmers
  • 3:50 - 3:55pm Session Wrap Up - Deepak Maini

Industrialised Construction Stream Proudly Sponsored by VinZero - A2K Technologies

Meet the Experts - General Session

Haresh Khoobchandani

AUTODESK

Vice President APAC & Japan Sales

Andy Cunningham

AUTODESK

ANZ Senior Regional Director

Ian Oppermann

NSW GOVERNMENT

Chief Data Scientist

Rexine Jones

HANSEN YUNCKEN

Chief Financial and Information Officer

Megan Stanley

GHD

Technical Applications Manager

Architecture

Steve Butler

AUTODESK

Senior Industry Strategy Manager

Abbie Galvin, LFRAIA

NSW GOVERNMENT

Architect

Ashley Beckett

COX ARCHITECTURE

National BIM Coordinator

Reza Hassan

BG&E

Senior Associate - Structures

Araj Lal

BG&E

Digital Lead

Jeames Hanley

GRAY PUKSAND

Digital Practice Lead

Steve Fox

ARCHITECTUS

National Sector Lead Digital

Brad Sonter

COX ARCHITECTURE

National Design Technology Lead

Infrastructure

Brett Casson

AUTODESK

AEC Industry Strategy Lead for APAC

Chris Steer

WSP

Capability Development Lead

Belinda Hodkinson

SPIIRE

Principal, Digital

Mike Taherian

PUBLIC WORKS

Senior Manager, Digital Engineering

Michael Parkes

INNOKI

CEO, Founder

Luke Carvell

Luke Carvell

BECA

Digital and Innovation Leader

Chris Ryan

Chris Ryan

AUTODESK

Head of APAC Sales, Innovyze

Jenny Tseng

MOTT MACDONALD

Technical Director – Digital Advisory

Norbert Lantos

PARKLIFE METRO D&C (WEBUILD)

Digital IT Manager

Alok Nigam

PARKLIFE METRO D&C (WEBUILD)

IT Manager, Operations

Industrialised Construction

John Stewart

AUTODESK

Senior Director, APAC Technical Sales

Andy Davey

AUSCO MODULAR

National Manager Technical Development

Eddie Palotta

SYNC INDUSTRIES @ HICKORY GROUP

Operations Director

Allan Chalmers

AUTODESK

 Senior Business Dev. Exec (MID)

Deepak Maini

AUTODESK

Principal Business Consultant

Goran Gelic

RUSSELL KENNEDY LAWYERS

Principal Lawyer

Damien Crough

PREFABAUS

Co-founder & Executive Chairman

Registration for this event is closed