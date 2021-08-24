Subheadline

Collaboration just got easier

Autodesk BIM Collaborate gives users access to a single source of truth, enabling you and your teams to share project data, simplify collaboration, and reduce errors. 

Data is securely stored on one platform, allowing your team to:

  • Stay up to date with design progress 
  • Identify and resolve issues quickly with automated clash detection
  • Mitigate the risk of data loss and fragmentation across the project lifecycle
  • Create, assign, and track coordination issues during quality control reviews
  • Review and markup aggregated models in the cloud
  • Easily manage and edit design changes in your web browser

Keep projects on track in the cloud

Simplify collaboration across project lifecycles with DWG integration in BIM Collaborate and BIM Collaborate Pro.

Bring your team together with integrated project data, swift error detection, and aggregated models in the cloud.

Reduce risk with transparent markups on designs, decreased data fragmentation, and automated clash detection.

