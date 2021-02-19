AEC COLLABORATION AEC COLLABORATION

BIM Collaborate Pro

Your projects look clearer from the cloud

It’s time to shift your perspective. BIM Collaborate Pro provides a better view of your projects, giving you and your team anytime, anywhere access to the tools and information needed. With powerful co-authoring, project management, and model coordination tools, your team can work together in a secure common data environment – which means more coworking, and less reworking.

Overview of BIM Collaborate Pro (video 2:20min)

Workflows only work if they flow

BIM Collaborate Pro empowers teams with the coordination tools they need to avoid misalignment, catch errors earlier, and save money. Data is captured across project lifecycles and displayed in powerful dashboards that shine a light on project issues, transparency, and the completion status of major milestone​.

  • Keep projects on schedule with real-time design collaboration
  • Understand edits and context using intuitive change analysis
  • Assess constructability with automated clash analysis
  • Consolidate issues management to reduce rework and change orders​
  • Control project document access with multi-level permissions and data exchange management
  • Realize better outcomes through advanced project analytics

Features that can’t be beat

Other AEC worksharing solutions just can’t compare to BIM Collaborate Pro – see a side-by-side comparison to evaluate for yourself.

Built for anytime, anywhere collaboration in Revit, Civil 3D, and Plant 3D

  • For Revit teams

    Co-author work shared Revit models hosted on the cloud. Communicate design updates with other team members, perform automated clash detection of models, and review models anytime, anywhere.


  • For Civil Engineering teams

    Explore a unified platform, where project data is managed, stored and shared. Control user access to files, keep track of edits with auto-trail, and ensure problems are detected earlier.


  • For Plant Design teams

    With Collaborate for Plant 3D, access centrally stored Plant data, share data as the project progresses, assign tasks, and obtain an instant overview of the project status.


Want to learn more?

With our 30 day free trial, you can give BIM Collaborate Pro a test run. No commitments, just your chance to explore the power of the cloud.

Need help learning to use BIM Collaborate Pro? Join one of our webinars for a comprehensive walkthrough.

Submit your contact information in the form below to speak with a sales expert who'll be able to address your questions. Or you can call us directly at 1800 316 966.

