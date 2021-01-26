"There were few people in design, so I was immediately given a development theme. For a while, I used Inventor for modeling, and later performed DR (Design Review) as the design progressed." DR is a presentation the designer makes to the company, "This is what I will do" for a given specification. Conventionally, 2D drawings were used, but it was difficult to explain how the machine work in the 2D drawing and it was often time-consuming. "It was very well received when I showed and spun the 3D model. It triggered the shift to 3D designs."
In this way, Ito's 3D presentation led to the company’s rapid deployment of 3D designs. Soon the company purchased more Inventor licenses, and gradually other mechanical designers started experimenting with this and it accelerated the spread from there. "Once you use Inventor, any designer will realize how efficient the 3D design is," Ito says. The company found that the "rework” associated with the 2D design was drastically reduced, resulting in higher quality designs in a shorter period of time. This turned many designers into Inventor users.
"Wire electrical discharge machines have many moving parts, so it is difficult to check their complicated interference using 2D CAD, and we cannot cover everything at the design stage. Often, we found out that they actually did after we assembled a machine, and rework occurred frequently. 3D got rid of such rework. Ito thinks that assembling using Inventor is almost the same as assembling the machine. Therefore, 3D designing makes it impossible to determine whether "bolts do/do not fit" and "easy/difficult to install using tools". "In addition, it was important to be able to analyze. This ability of providing easy analysis made it all possible to come up with a unique drive format, and reduce weight without compromising on the accuracy.”