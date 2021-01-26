To reduce that net environmental impact, the firm uses fewer construction materials while opting for eco-friendly building materials and methods. The WHIZDOM 101 condominium tower, for example, is strategically positioned to allow for better natural airflow and light and less heat from the sun, increasing energy efficiency. Ruengchaipaiboon says that “if we can position the tower to draw in the natural light and wind, people will use less energy, including less air conditioning.”

To attain LEED Gold-certification standards, MQDC implements energy- and resource-saving measures. “We have to reduce energy use by 30 percent,” Ruengchaipaiboon says. “We also must target to reduce water usage by 40 percent. We do this by collecting and reusing water on-site, and we have the goal to reduce CO2 emissions by 15,000 tons per year, which is about 30 percent, comparable to a project about one-tenth the size of ours.”

MQDC balances environmental concerns with a people-centered design approach that promotes residents’ health and well-being. For example, the condominiums feature a ventilation system called ERV, or energy recovery ventilation. ERV works while you sleep, drawing carbon dioxide out of the room and replacing it with fresh air from outside. “You get better oxygen while you’re sleeping, and you’re rested when you wake up as a result,” Ruengchaipaiboon says.