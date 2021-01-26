Honda’s R&D arm in Japan has closely studied advanced manufacturing technologies, such as additive manufacturing, since its inception. While researching design technology such as topology optimization, it found generative design (where multiple designs are generated and iterated upon) and realized that it could greatly change conventional design norms.
Generative design had already helped the industry to redesign components such as seatbelt brackets, engine control units, and motorcycle frames. In each case, significant weight reduction resulted.