Strengthening water system resilience with BIM and cloud collaboration

On August 2, 2014, the residents of the midwestern city of Toledo, Ohio, received a “do not drink” advisory from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (OEPA). A massive harmful algal bloom (HAB) in Lake Erie had contaminated the city’s water supply with a toxin called microcystin, leaving nearly 500,000 people without usable water. Exposure to toxins from HABs can cause gastrointestinal illness, skin and eye irritation, respiratory issues, and even liver failure. Ohio’s governor declared a state of emergency, and the National Guard and Red Cross set up water distribution centers.

Citizens got the all-clear to resume drinking, cooking, and bathing with tap water after three days. But HABs—which grow during the warmer months in freshwater lakes and reservoirs that cities such as Toledo rely on for water—remain a threat to residents. The city had to seek solutions to ensure a more resilient water system.