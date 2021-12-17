Streamlining Workflows in Design Visualization

3pm - 4pm | SG, MY, PH

2pm - 3pm | TH, ID, VN

With its remote collaboration capabilities, Shotgrid has proved to be instrumental in keeping teams connected across projects and giving companies the ability to handle complex projects. All of which require companies to have multiple deliverables to be presented all at the same time.



Register today and learn how ShotGrid can help streamline both the internal and client review processes. Help keep track of your assets easily from 3d models to Photoshop files. Review and approval, creative collaboration, and project insights all tied into one single source of truth.



During this session you will:

Shotgrid in a Design Visualization Workflow

Experience the benefits of ShotGrid remote collaboration capabilities

Complete a pre-arranged series of steps in integrating ShotGrid into your production workflow

