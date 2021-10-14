27th October 2021

3pm - 4pm |SG, MY, PH

2pm - 3pm | TH, ID, VN

Discover how to accelerate your creative pipeline production, come hear from our guest speaker Ewik from Brown Bag Films Bali. On how they, through the usage of Maya and Arnold as their go-to renderer has helped them accelerate and improve design changes during the filming of "Angela’s Christmas Wish".

Learn about the speed and capability of Arnold rendering capabilities that has helped Brown Bag Films Bali deliver beautiful and predictable results, letting them focus on being creative, rather than hours going through settings.

Expect to Experience: