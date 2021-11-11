Meet The Expert

SAVE YOUR SPOT NOW!
24th November 2021
3pm - 4pm |SG, MY, PH
2pm - 3pm | TH, ID, VN
They say a picture says more than a thousand words, with digitally visualized designs, you are able to communicate key information that would otherwise go unnoticed in project briefs. Come hear from our expert Mr. Amit Chippa, on his tips and tricks in his product visualization journey as he embarks on the "Tom Ford" project. How he is able to integrate various 3D modeling and texturing techniques in Autodesk 3ds Max in enhancing the product visualization process.
Mr. Amit Chippa, for the past eleven years, has been involved in various design visualization and animation industries. Ranging from game development, industrial, architectural, and product visualization. The field of CGI has always been an exciting area for him where creativity knows no bound. Coming from the diverse background that he has, it has not been an easy journey but however a rewarding one that he wishes to continue and improve on.