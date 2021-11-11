Meet The Expert

24th November 2021

3pm - 4pm |SG, MY, PH

2pm - 3pm | TH, ID, VN

They say a picture says more than a thousand words, with digitally visualized designs, you are able to communicate key information that would otherwise go unnoticed in project briefs. Come hear from our expert Mr. Amit Chippa, on his tips and tricks in his product visualization journey as he embarks on the "Tom Ford" project. How he is able to integrate various 3D modeling and texturing techniques in Autodesk 3ds Max in enhancing the product visualization process.



Expect to Experience :