On May 7, 2020, Autodesk is launching new subscription plans that are based on people and retiring plans based on serial numbers. Like most SaaS providers, these plans are designed for named users and provide a range of administrative, support, and reporting capabilities for businesses of every size.

Customers often share their concerns over the time and resources needed to manage multiple deployment types. These new plans for named users will provide benefits, including:

Optimise your licensing costs, by having visibility into your usage data.

No need to manage your own license servers or track an anonymous serial number again.

Dedicated access for all employees who need it, wherever they are working – at home or in the office. No more downtime waiting for licenses.

Tailor support and learning content to employees based on insights.

These new plans for named users will replace those based on serial numbers: