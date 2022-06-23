July 13, 2022 from 12.30pm – 4.30pm
Venue: BCA Academy, T5-6
It's time for you and your teams to have a place to work together more effectively. A single, cloud-based solution in a secure common data environment that enables everyone to work together, without treading on toes.
In this physical workshop, we will be covering an overview on Design Collaboration and address some of the questions that you might have.
We have also arranged hands-on activities that includes:
Join this workshop to learn how BIM Collaborate Pro's powerful co-authoring, project management, and model coordination tools can empower your team.
John Rivas
Technical Specialist
John is a Technical Specialist for AEC, focusing in educating the value of BIM across ASEAN region. Prior to joining Autodesk back in 2014, John spent a decade in manufacturing industry which held various roles in engineering, IT & technical sales.
Sagar Thorat
Technical Sales Specialist
Sagar has been involved as part of the Design and BIM team for key projects in Singapore such as Paya Lebar Quarters, Jewel Changi Aiport, and Pavilion Bukit Jalil Kuala Lumpur, Aspen Vision Penang in Malaysia.