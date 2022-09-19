Subheadline
The 9th annual Autodesk BIM Deployment Workshop 2022
18 & 19 October, 2022 | Singapore
Enhanced your skill set in BIM adoption and stay ahead of the latest technology trends and best practices in the 2-day hands-on workshop.
Date: 18 & 19 October, 2022 (2 Days)
Time: 9.00am - 5.00pm
Venue: BCA Academy, T8-4
Autodesk is organizing the 9th annual ASEAN BIM Deployment Workshop, back to physical this year at BCA Academy, Singapore. The 2-day hands-on workshop will provide you and your team with opportunities to learn, connect & get inspired. In this workshop, you get to hear from our guest speakers from ONG&ONG Group and Meinhardt to share industry best practices on Cloud adoption and ISO 19650 certification, and deep dive into practical steps in implementing cloud collaboration & connected BIM data.
Day 2, we will deep dive into a series of hands-on covering connected workflows from Plan, Design, to Build.
Thank you for your interest. Registration is closed due to full capacity for the hands-on workshop.
Time
Content
9.15am - 10.00am
Registration & Refreshments
10.00am - 10.05am
Welcome Note
10.05am - 10.50am
Autodesk ASEAN Innovation Awards 2022 - Winner for Cloud Advocate of The Year Award (ONG&ONG Group customer sharing)
10.50am - 11.30am
Meinhardt Case Study on ISO 19650 Certification
11.30am - 12.30pm
Lunch Break
12.30pm - 1.30pm
8 Things you should know for a successful Cloud Collaboration
1.30pm - 2.30pm
Extend your cloud collaboration in Revit and Navisworks
2.30pm - 3.00pm
Coffee Break
3.00pm - 4.00pm
Our Concern is Quality, not Quantity
4.00pm - 5.00pm
Tracking and Connecting BIM Data
Time
Content
9.00am - 9.25am
Registration & Refreshments
9.25am - 9.30am
Welcome Note
9.30am - 10.30am
Conceptual Workflows for Infrastructure
10.30am - 11.30am
Connected Workflows for Site Design
11.30am - 12.30pm
Lunch Break
12.30pm - 1.30pm
Seamless Workflow from Design to Fabrication
1.30pm - 2.30pm
IFC Interoperability and Open BIM Collaboration Workflows
2.30pm - 3.00pm
Coffee Break
3.00pm - 4.00pm
Dynamo for BIM Automation
4.00pm - 5.00pm
Design Automation with Dynamo for Civil 3D