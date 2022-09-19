Subheadline

The 9th annual Autodesk BIM Deployment Workshop 2022

18 & 19 October, 2022 | Singapore

BIM Deployment Workshop 2022

Enhanced your skill set in BIM adoption and stay ahead of the latest technology trends and best practices in the 2-day hands-on workshop.

Date: 18 & 19 October, 2022 (2 Days)

Time: 9.00am - 5.00pm

Venue: BCA Academy, T8-4

Autodesk is organizing the 9th annual ASEAN BIM Deployment Workshop, back to physical this year at BCA Academy, Singapore. The 2-day hands-on workshop will provide you and your team with opportunities to learn, connect & get inspired. In this workshop, you get to hear from our guest speakers from ONG&ONG Group and Meinhardt to share industry best practices on Cloud adoption and ISO 19650 certification, and deep dive into practical steps in implementing cloud collaboration & connected BIM data. 

Day 2, we will deep dive into a series of hands-on covering connected workflows from Plan, Design, to Build.

Thank you for your interest. Registration is closed due to full capacity for the hands-on workshop.

Agenda

Day 1: 18 Oct, 9.15am onwards

Time

Content

9.15am - 10.00am

Registration & Refreshments

10.00am - 10.05am

Welcome Note

10.05am - 10.50am

Autodesk ASEAN Innovation Awards 2022 - Winner for Cloud Advocate of The Year Award (ONG&ONG Group customer sharing)

10.50am - 11.30am

Meinhardt Case Study on ISO 19650 Certification

11.30am - 12.30pm

Lunch Break

12.30pm - 1.30pm

8 Things you should know for a successful Cloud Collaboration

1.30pm - 2.30pm

Extend your cloud collaboration in Revit and Navisworks

2.30pm - 3.00pm

Coffee Break

3.00pm - 4.00pm

Our Concern is Quality, not Quantity

4.00pm - 5.00pm

Tracking and Connecting BIM Data
Agenda

Day 2: 19 Oct, 9.00am onwards

Time

Content

9.00am - 9.25am

Registration & Refreshments

9.25am - 9.30am

Welcome Note

9.30am - 10.30am

Conceptual Workflows for Infrastructure

10.30am - 11.30am

Connected Workflows for Site Design

11.30am - 12.30pm

Lunch Break

12.30pm - 1.30pm

Seamless Workflow from Design to Fabrication

1.30pm - 2.30pm

IFC Interoperability and Open BIM Collaboration Workflows

2.30pm - 3.00pm

Coffee Break

3.00pm - 4.00pm

Dynamo for BIM Automation

4.00pm - 5.00pm

Design Automation with Dynamo for Civil 3D
