Access up to seven industry-specific toolsets with every AutoCAD subscription

According to seven studies commissioned by Autodesk, the average productivity gain is about 63%* for tasks completing using specialised toolsets included in AutoCAD.

Save time with specialised toolsets

Up to 61% overall productivity gain

The Architecture toolset saves you time on floor plans, elevations, and other common architecture design tasks.

 

Up to 55% overall productivity gain

The Mechanical toolset speeds up a variety of mechanical design tasks such as creating bills of materials.

 

Up to 95% overall productivity gain

The Electrical toolset helps you to quickly perform common electrical design tasks like numbering and tagging.

 

Up to 85% overall productivity gain

The MEP toolset brings increased productivity to common MEP design tasks including HVAC, piping, and plumbing.

 

Up to 60% overall productivity gain

The Map 3D toolset helps save time spent on mapping design tasks like creating and editing coordinate geometry.

 

Up to 74% overall productivity gain

The Plant 3D toolset improves the efficiency of tasks frequently performed by process plant designers.

 

Up to 48% overall productivity gain

The Raster Design toolset boosts your productivity when performing tasks such as insert and scale.

 

Benefits of AutoCAD

Every subscription to AutoCAD includes access to AutoCAD and seven industry-specific toolsets.

 

Based on seven studies commissioned by Autodesk on each of the specialised toolsets, the average productivity gain is about 63% for tasks completing using the toolset(s). Download the studies to learn more. 

*Productivity data based on a series of studies commissioned by Autodesk to an outside consultant. The seven toolset studies compared basic AutoCAD to the specialized toolsets within AutoCAD when performing tasks commonly done by experienced AutoCAD users. Overall productivity gain calculation based on adding the completion times of specific tasks in the toolset and also in basic AutoCAD and then calculating the percent difference between the two totals across seven studies. As with all performance tests, results may vary based on machine, operating system, filters, and even source material. While every effort has been made to make the tests as fair and objective as possible, your results may differ. Product information and specifications are subject to change without notice. Autodesk provides this information “as is” without warranty of any kind, either express or implied.

 