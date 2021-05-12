AutoCAD Toolset Productivity Studies

Save time with specialised toolsets.

Across seven different studies, the average productivity gain was about 63% for tasks completing using a specialised toolset included in AutoCAD.*

Download Now

Benefits of AutoCAD Toolsets

Every subscription to AutoCAD includes access to AutoCAD and seven industry-specific toolsets.


Autodesk commissioned an outside consultant to conduct studies about each of the seven specialized toolsets. Across seven different studies, the average productivity gain was about 63% for tasks completing using a specialized toolset.*

Download the AutoCAD Toolset Productivity Studies and see how you can save time with the specialised toolsets in AutoCAD*.

Thank you for your interest