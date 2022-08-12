Subheadline
AutoCAD is computer-aided design (CAD) software that is used for precise 2D and 3D drafting, design, and modeling with solids, surfaces, mesh objects, documentation features, and more. It includes features to automate tasks and increase productivity such as comparing drawings, counting, adding objects, and creating tables. It also comes with seven industry-specific toolsets for electrical design, plant design, architecture layout drawings, mechanical design, 3D mapping, adding scanned images, and converting raster images. AutoCAD enables users to create, edit, and annotate drawings via desktop, web, and mobile devices.
AutoCAD is used by students, architects, designers, engineers, project managers, real estate developers, and construction professionals to create precise 2D and 3D drawings.
AutoCAD LT is powerful 2D CAD software used for precision drafting and documentation. AutoCAD includes all the features of AutoCAD LT, plus additional features to benefit productivity such as 3D modeling and automation of repetitive processes. AutoCAD also lets you customize the user interface with APIs and add-on apps. With AutoCAD, users are able work more efficiently with seven industry-specific toolsets to enhance automation and productivity for tasks in architecture, mechanical design, electrical design, plant design, plumbing, converting raster images, geographic information systems, and 3D mapping.
Your AutoCAD subscription gives you access to install and use the three previoaus versions of AutoCAD. Available downloads are listed in your Autodesk Account after subscribing. See also previous releases available for subscribers.
With a subscription to AutoCAD software, you can install it on up to three computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software License Agreement (US site) for more information.
Launch your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen or buy AutoCAD here. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.