Join us at Autodesk's Executive Event as we unveil the New Possible with Sustainability.



Find out how different industries and disciplines are approaching sustainability in today's world. You will also have the opportunity to:

Gain Insight About Trends

Obtain forward-thinking, pragmatic insights from industry veterans and thought leaders on the topic of Sustainability in the areas of architecture, engineering, construction, and manufacturing.

Connect with Like-Minded Leaders

Meet select leaders across industries in a solutions-focused experience. Network with executives and leaders across industries. Swap insights. Innovate together.

Be Ready To Adapt

Learn from your peers how increased awareness of the role of sustainability plays in an organizations success.

Your One-Of-A-Kind Experience Awaits!

Location: Marina Bay Sands Ballroom

Date & Time: 30th June | 10:00am - 1:00pm (Lunch will be served)