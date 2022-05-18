Register today, to save your seat at this invite only event.
Register today, to save your seat at this invite only event.
Submit your contact information to register for the event.
Thank you for registering, you'll receive an email confirmation shortly.
Join us at Autodesk's Executive Event as we unveil the New Possible with Sustainability.
Find out how different industries and disciplines are approaching sustainability in today's world. You will also have the opportunity to:
Your One-Of-A-Kind Experience Awaits!
Location: Marina Bay Sands Ballroom
Date & Time: 30th June | 10:00am - 1:00pm (Lunch will be served)
Hear from these talented leaders and many more.
Mr Eugene Seah
Managing Director, Smart City Solutions & Head, Digital Management
Surbana Jurong Group
Mr Daniels Chandra
Director of Digital Technology
ONG&ONG
Mr Muhammad Khalil
Deputy Director of Group Technology Office
Boustead
Ms Serene Sia
Managing Director
Autodesk ASEAN
Mr Sagar Thorat
Technical Solutions Lead, AEC
Autodesk ASEAN