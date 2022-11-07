Date: 30 November 2022 (Wednesday)

Time: 9.00am - 5.00pm

Venue: Jakarta Design Center

Autodesk is organizing the BIM Deployment Workshop 2022 (Indonesia) at Jakarta Design Center this November. This 1-day workshop will provide you and your team with opportunities to learn, connect & get inspired with the latest BIM technology.

You will hear from our guest panel speakers PT. Jakarta Propertindo (Perseroda) and PT. WIKA Gedung Tbk. sharing customer case on BIM Implementation for Jakarta International Stadium Project, as well as ONG&ONG sharing on best practices for Cloud collaboration & connected BIM data.

We have also lined up a series of hands-on workflow sessions to equip you and your project team with the latest skill sets to help improve your project efficiency.

Address: Jakarta Design Center - Flamboyan Room Jl. Gatot Subroto, Kav. 53 Petamburan, Tanah Abang, Jakarta Pusat

