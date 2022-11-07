Autodesk BIM Deployment Workshop 2022 (Indonesia)
30 November 2022 | Jakarta
Registration closed.
Enhanced your skill set in BIM adoption and stay ahead of the latest technology trends and best practices in this hands-on workshop.
Thank you for your interest and registration. Please look out for email confirmation in your inbox in a-day or 2.
Date: 30 November 2022 (Wednesday)
Time: 9.00am - 5.00pm
Venue: Jakarta Design Center
Autodesk is organizing the BIM Deployment Workshop 2022 (Indonesia) at Jakarta Design Center this November. This 1-day workshop will provide you and your team with opportunities to learn, connect & get inspired with the latest BIM technology.
You will hear from our guest panel speakers PT. Jakarta Propertindo (Perseroda) and PT. WIKA Gedung Tbk. sharing customer case on BIM Implementation for Jakarta International Stadium Project, as well as ONG&ONG sharing on best practices for Cloud collaboration & connected BIM data.
We have also lined up a series of hands-on workflow sessions to equip you and your project team with the latest skill sets to help improve your project efficiency.
Address: Jakarta Design Center - Flamboyan Room Jl. Gatot Subroto, Kav. 53 Petamburan, Tanah Abang, Jakarta Pusat
|
Time
|
Content
|
9.00am – 9.30am
|
Registration
|
9.30am – 9.45am
|
Welcome Note
|
9.45am – 11.15am
|
Session 1: Panel discussion - Customer sharing on BIM Implementation for Jakarta International Stadium Project
|
11.15am - 12.15pm
|
Session 2: ONG&ONG customer sharing on Cloud Collaboration
|
12.15pm – 1.00pm
|
Lunch
|
1.00pm – 2.00pm
|
Session 3: Bridge Design Workflow – Discover the latest advances in Autodesk’s bridge design and how it can enhance your design process.
|
2.00pm – 3.00pm
|
Session 4: Geotechnical Modeler – a new extension to Civil 3D, providing engineers and designers a tool to effectively visualize and analyze geotechnical data directly within the Civil 3D environment, enabling the team to improve decisions and minimize risk across your projects.
|
3.00pm – 3.30pm
|
Break
|
3.30pm - 4.30pm
|
Session 5: Infraworks for Analysis and Simulation – Explore important aspect of your design project with built-in analysis and simulation tools such as line-of-sight analysis, and traffic simulation.
|
4.30pm - 5.00pm
|
Closing