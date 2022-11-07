Autodesk BIM Deployment Workshop 2022 (Indonesia)

30 November 2022 | Jakarta

Registration closed.

BIM Deployment Workshop 2022 (Indonesia)

Enhanced your skill set in BIM adoption and stay ahead of the latest technology trends and best practices in this hands-on workshop.

Date: 30 November 2022 (Wednesday)

Time: 9.00am - 5.00pm

Venue: Jakarta Design Center

Autodesk is organizing the BIM Deployment Workshop 2022 (Indonesia) at Jakarta Design Center this November. This 1-day workshop will provide you and your team with opportunities to learn, connect & get inspired with the latest BIM technology.

You will hear from our guest panel speakers PT. Jakarta Propertindo (Perseroda) and PT. WIKA Gedung Tbk. sharing customer case on BIM Implementation for Jakarta International Stadium Project, as well as ONG&ONG sharing on best practices for Cloud collaboration & connected BIM data.

We have also lined up a series of hands-on workflow sessions to equip you and your project team with the latest skill sets to help improve your project efficiency.

Address: Jakarta Design Center - Flamboyan Room Jl. Gatot Subroto, Kav. 53 Petamburan, Tanah Abang, Jakarta Pusat

Agenda

30 November, 9.00am onwards

Time

Content

9.00am – 9.30am

Registration

9.30am – 9.45am

Welcome Note

9.45am – 11.15am

Session 1: Panel discussion - Customer sharing on BIM Implementation for Jakarta International Stadium Project

  • PT. Jakarta Propertindo (Perseroda)
  • PT. WIKA Gedung, Tbk

11.15am - 12.15pm

Session 2: ONG&ONG customer sharing on Cloud Collaboration

12.15pm – 1.00pm

Lunch

1.00pm – 2.00pm

Session 3: Bridge Design Workflow – Discover the latest advances in Autodesk’s bridge design and how it can enhance your design process.

2.00pm – 3.00pm

Session 4: Geotechnical Modeler – a new extension to Civil 3D, providing engineers and designers a tool to effectively visualize and analyze geotechnical data directly within the Civil 3D environment, enabling the team to improve decisions and minimize risk across your projects.

3.00pm – 3.30pm

Break

3.30pm - 4.30pm

Session 5: Infraworks for Analysis and Simulation – Explore important aspect of your design project with built-in analysis and simulation tools such as line-of-sight analysis, and traffic simulation.

4.30pm - 5.00pm

Closing