The Advance of Digitization in the Built Environment
As you know, digitization is sweeping the world of construction, washing over previously analog approaches to the deliver of the built environment. These changes necessitate a new way of doing things, particularly in the early stages of a project.
Co-located with Singapore Geospatial Festival 2021, we are inviting you to this 1 hour webinar where Kyle Bernhardt (Director, Building Design Strategy at Autodesk) will be presenting the key technology advancements enabling this transformation, and point towards a new future that benefits not only the industry, but the world.
Join us to learn how you can take the next step in your digital transformation.
Presenter
Kyle Bernhardt
Director, Building Design Strategy at Autodesk
Kyle leads the Autodesk Industry Strategy team focused on how technology can help the Building industry become more sustainable, efficient and safer. The team works closely with customers to determine an innovative approach to how they interact with technology to deliver the best outcomes.
Wes Newman
Sr. Technical Marketing Manager, Infrastructure, Autodesk
Aaron Vorwerk
Sr. Technical Marketing Manager, AEC & Cross-Industry Strategy and Marketing, Autodesk
Event Co-located with Singapore Geospatial Festival 2021
