AEC Collaboration 3 Part Webinar Series – AEC Collaboration & Best Practices

Part 1: Introduction to Autodesk BIM Collaborate/ Collaborate Pro
Part 2: Infrastructure Design using Civil 3D & AutoCAD
Part 3: Building design using Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro & Revit

LIVE WEBINAR SERIES
12 October – 10am (GMT +8)
20 Oct – 10am (GMT +8)
26 Oct – 10am (GMT +8)

12 Oct: Introduction to Autodesk BIM Collaborate & Collaborate Pro

  • Digital Transformation - Digitize your Design & Construction
  • Introduction and explanation of the new Autodesk Cloud Construction (ACC) Cloud platform.
  • Compare and select between BIM 360 and ACC
  • Autodesk BIM Collaborate supports project reviewers, design updates and design clashes.
  • Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro for Design Teams to work together in real-time design collaboration
  • Autodesk Docs for document management on the new Cloud platform included with AEC Collection.

20 Oct: AEC Collaboration Best Practice: Cloud Collaboration for Infrastructure Design using Civil 3D & AutoCAD.

  • Guide to using Civil 3D, AutoCAD with Autodesk BIM Collaborate and BIM Collaborate Pro for real-time, remote, cloud-based collaborative utility design collaboration.
  • Learn how to share survey data, to design, forward to site construction, in a real-time, cloud-based collaborative approach.
  • Learn how to get started with set up projects to modify your project and work collaboratively on the cloud.

26 Oct: AEC Collaboration Best Practice: Cloud Collaboration for Building design using Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro & Revit .

  • How to use Revit with Autodesk BIM Collaborate and BIM Collaborate Pro for real-time, remote design collaboration in the cloud.
  • Learn the 3 workflows of collaborative real-time design work in the cloud.
  • Learn how to get started with set up projects to modify your project. Go to work together on the cloud right away.

Speakers

12 Oct
John Rivas

Sr. Technical Sales Specialist

Autodesk

20 Oct
Noah Arles

Technical Sales Manager, AEC

Autodesk

26 Oct
Amy Ooi

Technical Sales Specialist, AEC

Autodesk