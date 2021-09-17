LIVE WEBINAR SERIES
12 October – 10am (GMT +8)
20 Oct – 10am (GMT +8)
26 Oct – 10am (GMT +8)
12 Oct: Introduction to Autodesk BIM Collaborate & Collaborate Pro
- Digital Transformation - Digitize your Design & Construction
- Introduction and explanation of the new Autodesk Cloud Construction (ACC) Cloud platform.
- Compare and select between BIM 360 and ACC
- Autodesk BIM Collaborate supports project reviewers, design updates and design clashes.
- Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro for Design Teams to work together in real-time design collaboration
- Autodesk Docs for document management on the new Cloud platform included with AEC Collection.
20 Oct: AEC Collaboration Best Practice: Cloud Collaboration for Infrastructure Design using Civil 3D & AutoCAD.
- Guide to using Civil 3D, AutoCAD with Autodesk BIM Collaborate and BIM Collaborate Pro for real-time, remote, cloud-based collaborative utility design collaboration.
- Learn how to share survey data, to design, forward to site construction, in a real-time, cloud-based collaborative approach.
- Learn how to get started with set up projects to modify your project and work collaboratively on the cloud.
26 Oct: AEC Collaboration Best Practice: Cloud Collaboration for Building design using Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro & Revit .
- How to use Revit with Autodesk BIM Collaborate and BIM Collaborate Pro for real-time, remote design collaboration in the cloud.
- Learn the 3 workflows of collaborative real-time design work in the cloud.
- Learn how to get started with set up projects to modify your project. Go to work together on the cloud right away.