28th July 3:00PM - 4:00PM SG, MY, PH | 2:00PM - 3:00PM ID, VN, TH
The Evolution of Ecommerce
3D content on the web is changing the way purchase decisions are made. From interactive models to augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), there has never been a greater demand from content creators to develop high-quality, photorealistic models on shorter and shorter deadlines.
In this session, you will hear from Siddharth about what we've been up to with modern content-creation tools and asset repurposing workflows. You will also discover what we believe the future looks like and how to join the conversation.
Key Learnings
SIDDHARTH S BOLURKER
Siddharth brings over 15 years of experience of working in the animation industry with prestigious studios and software development teams. As a Senior Technical Specialist, he is responsible for evangelizing and helping studios adopt and empower themselves with cutting edge Autodesk Media and Entertainment solutions.
