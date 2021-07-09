3:00 PM - 4:00 PM, SG, MY, PH

2:00 PM - 3:00 PM ID, VN, TH

3D content on the web is changing the way purchase decisions are made. From interactive models to augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), there has never been a greater demand from content creators to develop high-quality, photorealistic models on shorter and shorter deadlines.



In this session, you will hear from Siddharth about what we've been up to with modern content-creation tools and asset repurposing workflows. You will also discover what we believe the future looks like and how to join the conversation.



Key Learnings