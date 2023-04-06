Founded by brothers Neill and Ian Briggs in 2009, the Liverpool based Briggs Automotive Company (BAC) consulted for car brands including Mercedes, Porsche, Bentley and Ford on design and engineering projects. The Briggs brothers decided to expand their creative potential with a product from scratch and in 2011, the first BAC Mono, a street-legal race car, was born.

Today, BAC is recognised as a pioneer of innovation and a world-class automotive design, development and manufacturing company. It exports to 40 countries and is widely considered as the best driver’s car. BAC is accelerating its digital transformation to seamlessly connect, design, development, manufacturing, supply chain management, invoicing, and after-sales product management with data at its core, as it strives to challenge convention and provide the ultimate driving experience on the road and race track.

