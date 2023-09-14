DESIGN & ENGINEERING

Open up a whole new world of possibilities

See why designers and engineers like you choose Autodesk to foster greater agility, ignite innovation, and drive business growth.

Grow your business with tools that adapt to your needs

Elevate your reputation by raising the bar on quality

Increase the speed, quality, and consistency in bringing products to market, acquiring and fulfilling orders, and delivering services to your customers.

Align with your customers' values

Extract insights from data and research to strategically expand existing product lines, open up new revenue streams, and offer customizations that differentiate you from the rest of the pack.

Accelerate product development lifecycles

Gain the resource flexibility to scale operations up or down to meet demand, extract the most value from every product, and take market changes in stride.

Two people working on computer looking at dataset

Meet evolving industry needs with Autodesk

Whether it's our comprehensive Product Design & Manufacturing Collection or disruptive Fusion industry cloud offering, Autodesk software delivers capabilities that enable companies to extend engineering capabilities and revolutionize how you engage with your customers and your supplier network.


Autodesk cross-discipline, cross-industry, interoperable workflows can help you:

  • Implement flexible product development workflows
  • Build agility into your manufacturing supply chain
  • Transform your current mix of products and services to meet your business goals

Proud to support top design and manufacturing organizations

We are here to help–contact your account team

Product design and manufacturing organizations like yours are working with Autodesk to transform their processes. Contact your account team to learn how we can help you develop the capabilities you need to stay ahead of the competition.