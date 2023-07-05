Thank you for your interest in Deal Days

Image courtesy of Axis Studio

What is 3ds Max?

3ds Max® professional 3D modeling, rendering, and animation software enables you to create expansive worlds and premium designs.

  • Breathe life into environments and landscapes with robust modeling tools.
  • Create finely detailed designs and props with intuitive texturing and shading tools.
  • Iterate and produce professional-grade renders with full artistic control.

Why use 3ds Max?

Deliver photorealistic designs

3ds Max powers your creativity with easy-to-use tools for worldbuilding and asset creation.

Boost productivity with automation

3ds Max automates repetitive and time-consuming tasks so you can meet deadlines.

Use a rich and flexible toolset

Stay in the artistic flow with creative tools in an artist-friendly UI.

What is Maya?

Maya is professional 3D software for creating realistic characters and blockbuster-worthy effects.

  • Bring believable characters to life with engaging animation tools.
  • Shape 3D objects and scenes with intuitive modeling tools.
  • Create realistic effects—from explosions to cloth simulation.

Why use Maya?

Accelerate workflows

Maya’s powerful tools help you iterate faster so you can focus on creativity and meet deadlines.

Deliver stunning visuals

Add fine details to characters and scenes, and deliver quality work that keeps clients coming back.

Scale for complexity

Top artists in the industry rely on Maya to create the most complex shots, characters, and worlds.