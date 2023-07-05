How to buy
Privacy | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal (US Site) | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
3ds Max® professional 3D modeling, rendering, and animation software enables you to create expansive worlds and premium designs.
3ds Max powers your creativity with easy-to-use tools for worldbuilding and asset creation.
3ds Max automates repetitive and time-consuming tasks so you can meet deadlines.
Stay in the artistic flow with creative tools in an artist-friendly UI.
Maya is professional 3D software for creating realistic characters and blockbuster-worthy effects.
Maya’s powerful tools help you iterate faster so you can focus on creativity and meet deadlines.
Add fine details to characters and scenes, and deliver quality work that keeps clients coming back.
Top artists in the industry rely on Maya to create the most complex shots, characters, and worlds.