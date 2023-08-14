CONVERGE . VIETNAM

06 September 2023 | New World Saigon Hotel

Design and Make a Better World

Autodesk Converge 2023 is a thought leadership conference that will bring together leaders from the Architecture, Engineering & Construction and Design & Manufacturing industries to learn about the latest trends and technologies that are shaping their respective Industries. 

Why Attend?

Learn

Gain new insights from industry leaders and Solution experts. Learn how Autodesk solutions, are enabling Customer Organizations in Design & Make.

Connect

Build connections with peers, experts and innovators in the industry. Engage during the sessions, solution showcase and meet-ups.

Inspire

Engage with 200 Executives & get inspired to address the compelling changes and transformations that are impacting your industries.

Event Highlights

Thought Leadership

Hear from industry experts and leaders on how they are leveraging innovative technologies to bring business transformation in their industries.

 

Industry Break Out Session

Engaging industry sessions in AEC, and D&M by Customers & Global Autodesk Industry Leaders packed full of insights on digital innovation, convergence and sustainability.

Round Table Discussions

Foster dynamic conversations and strategic insights among top-level executives in an intimate and exclusive setting.

Who Should Attend?

  • CXOs, Business Decision Makers, Directors, Owners
  • Key Industry Influencers and senior decision makers from Government and trade associations
  • Leaders from architecture, engineering, construction, product design and manufacturing

Register for CONVERGE

Meet our Speakers

Nicolas Mangon

Vice President | AEC Industry Strategy

Serene Sia

Managing Director, ASEAN

Sharon Tiu

Market Development Lead, APAC | Design & Manufacturing

Matthew McKnight

Sr. Technical Sales Manager | Design & Manufacturing

Noah Arles

Technical Sales Manager | AEC