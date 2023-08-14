How to buy
Autodesk Converge 2023 is a thought leadership conference that will bring together leaders from the Architecture, Engineering & Construction and Design & Manufacturing industries to learn about the latest trends and technologies that are shaping their respective Industries.
Gain new insights from industry leaders and Solution experts. Learn how Autodesk solutions, are enabling Customer Organizations in Design & Make.
Build connections with peers, experts and innovators in the industry. Engage during the sessions, solution showcase and meet-ups.
Engage with 200 Executives & get inspired to address the compelling changes and transformations that are impacting your industries.
Hear from industry experts and leaders on how they are leveraging innovative technologies to bring business transformation in their industries.
Engaging industry sessions in AEC, and D&M by Customers & Global Autodesk Industry Leaders packed full of insights on digital innovation, convergence and sustainability.
Foster dynamic conversations and strategic insights among top-level executives in an intimate and exclusive setting.
