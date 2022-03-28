The Future of Building Product Manufacturing & Fabrication
Bring your expertise to building projects and inform decisions that define the spaces around us.
Due to changing expectations of building occupants, 77% of architects saw an increased need for customized solutions and closer collaboration with suppliers
Three-quarters of architects surveyed said highly collaborative relationships are very important to the success of their projects
Lack of Building Information Modeling (BIM) proficiency was listed as a supplier deal-breaker by 23% of architects
Provide BIM content to make it easier for your clients to specify your products into projects. Work inside building models to design in the context of the building. And exchange all this data in one seamless digital ecosystem to help all your stakeholders communicate more efficiently.
Whether you make standard, catalog, or completely custom solutions, ensure your products are perfectly matched to project requirements by automating product configuration or designing right inside the building model.
You need to be able to meet even the tightest project delivery schedule and adapt to changing project requirements. Improve agility—from the engineering department to the sales team—by digitalizing enterprise systems and optimizing production processes.
HARVARD BUSINESS REVIEW ANALYTIC SERVICES
Building projects are changing—and so is your place in them. In this new study, architects share how they see the role of their suppliers evolving.
VECOR
See how Vecor used product design and factory modeling technology to reduce the environmental impact of their ceramic tiles.
Image courtesy of Vecor
VIEWRAIL
See how a leading manufacturer of stair parts and custom staircase systems rapidly adapted their engineering processes to fulfill orders faster.
Image courtesy of ViewRail
