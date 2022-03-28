The Future of Building Product Manufacturing & Fabrication

Bring your expertise to building projects and inform decisions that define the spaces around us.

What clients want from building product manufacturers and fabricators

  • 77% NEED CUSTOMIZATION

    Due to changing expectations of building occupants, 77% of architects saw an increased need for customized solutions and closer collaboration with suppliers

  • 74% NEED MORE COLLABORATION

    Three-quarters of architects surveyed said highly collaborative relationships are very important to the success of their projects

  • 48% NEED BIM DATA

    Lack of Building Information Modeling (BIM) proficiency was listed as a supplier deal-breaker by 23% of architects

Collaborate with BIM

Provide BIM content to make it easier for your clients to specify your products into projects. Work inside building models to design in the context of the building. And exchange all this data in one seamless digital ecosystem to help all your stakeholders communicate more efficiently.

Deliver customized solutions at scale

Whether you make standard, catalog, or completely custom solutions, ensure your products are perfectly matched to project requirements by automating product configuration or designing right inside the building model.

Improve agility across your organization

You need to be able to meet even the tightest project delivery schedule and adapt to changing project requirements. Improve agility—from the engineering department to the sales team—by digitalizing enterprise systems and optimizing production processes.

Featured resources

  • HARVARD BUSINESS REVIEW ANALYTIC SERVICES

    Architect and manufacturing partnerships

    Building projects are changing—and so is your place in them. In this new study, architects share how they see the role of their suppliers evolving.

  • VECOR

    More sustainable buildings—one tile at a time

    See how Vecor used product design and factory modeling technology to reduce the environmental impact of their ceramic tiles.

    Image courtesy of Vecor

  • VIEWRAIL

    Automation grows custom staircase business

    See how a leading manufacturer of stair parts and custom staircase systems rapidly adapted their engineering processes to fulfill orders faster.

    Image courtesy of ViewRail

