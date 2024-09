"Achieving success from design and construction to operation – that is our main goal within the project’s Digital Building Lifecycle Strategy. Autodesk provides an end-to-end solution for all trades, for any use case and for relevant data formats including IFC and COBie. Thus, Autodesk Technology is an important enabler for us to build a Digital Twin from TÜV SÜD @ IBP to cater to all lifecycle phases."

Elise Katharina Mandat, Internal BIM Manager of 15 IBP, TÜV SÜD Real Estate & Infrastructure