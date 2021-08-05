FUTURE-READY CIVIL INFRASTRUCTURE

BUILD BOLD

See how connected project teams and asset owners manage bolder projects with digitally smarter, streamlined project delivery. Realize the value of building information modeling (BIM).

Every role plays a part in BIM

See how each role plays a role in the implementation of BIM, and how each player obtains value from it for their day-to-day needs.

Design bolder infrastructure, faster

If you’re wondering how to output more designs faster without sacrificing accuracy or creativity, BIM is the answer. With all the rich 3D data you need in one place, you can design innovative, next-era infrastructure with fewer errors and less rework.

Challenge the process that slows you down

Traditional systems let information slip away, creating frustrating design roadblocks and rework. See how BIM frees up time for high-quality solutions.

View BIM benefits (1:29 min.)

Simplify your day-to-day workflows

Learn how connecting every component and design decision helps you get things done in hours instead of days. With a smarter process, you can work better.

Explore design solutions

Manage projects with better visibility and control

Project managers are the key to BIM implementation. BIM’s transparent processes help you see and resolve costly problems early on, so you can deliver on-time, on-budget outcomes that wow your asset owners.

Be the PM in high demand

BIM is going mainstream because it helps accelerate project delivery and yields bolder results. Learn tips for making your BIM transition a fluid process.

View BIM tips (1:00 min.)

Position your team to win

Be the strategic advisor and enabler of BIM. Lead your teams to a solution that keeps constructability top-of-mind and helps you drive better project delivery and profitability.

Explore BIM project management

Grow your business with bolder capabilities

Digitally transform the way you plan, design, and build infrastructure because the clients, projects, and top talent you want to win are adopting BIM.

A strained built environment needs bold action

Vital U.S. infrastructure is showing its age, but limited time and budget are holding back modernization. See three ways BIM enables bolder solutions.

View the infographic

Take on projects you couldn’t do before

Say yes to new business. See how BIM offers innovative ways to help you lead teams to do more, do it better, and do it with less.

Explore BIM leadership

Empower your teams to build bolder today

With a partner that grows with you

Our customers rave about our ability to listen to and connect their feedback to our product roadmaps. Expand your technology plans further with Autodesk to reach bolder capabilities.

