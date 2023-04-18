How to buy
The Autodesk ASEAN Innovation Awards 2022 is an annual skills-based competition that recognizes projects and people within the ASEAN region that embrace the future of making through the use of innovative technology. This year, we had 106 submissions from 54 companies across ASEAN, take a look at this year’s winners.
Project: The Thailand’s First BIM competition
This project’s gamification of competition is very novel and it helps to create popularity and interest of using Autodesk Software, while also training students via tutorials. The competition allowed the students to make further use of their knowledge which helps prepare them for the real world.
Millennium Tower Office Building Project
Country: Indonesia
Sustainability and Energy Efficiency: BIM 6d for Multi-Storey Building
Country: Malaysia
Uplifting the Working Adult Professionals Into Digital Construction Realm in Singapore.
Country: Singapore
BECAMEX Entrepreneurship and Advanced Manufacturing Center
Country: Vietnam
Collaborative and Interdisciplinary Design Project
Country: Indonesia
Applying Technology 4.0 to the Innovation of Teaching Methods
Country: Vietnam
Teaching And Learning Building Information Modeling (BIM) In The Construction Engineering Management Program
Country: Vietnam
Project: The World Trade Centre Tower (A9)
The usage of cloud technologies to overcome adverse challenges faced during COVID was highly commendable. The company leveraged on CDE to update design & building information, to coordinate & manage work to ensure the project’s continuous performance. The company also shifted from 2D to 3D from the design to build stages which allowed the construction team to receive updated drawings.
Project: Cloud-First Office Transformation
The project stood out as they have implemented cloud as a company effort and having an office space dedicated to cloud will allow for more scalability as opposed to a singular project. The digital workplace transformation executed with the newly renovated ONG&ONG Singapore Office melds all the disciplines & promotes work processes.
Jakarta International Stadium
Country: Indonesia
Illaria Hillside Homes | Gamuda Garden
Country: Malaysia
Desalination Plant
Country: Philippines
The Forestias
Country: Thailand
Betung - Jambi - Rengat - Pekanbaru Toll Road Section
Country: Indonesia
Fulbright University Viet Nam
Country: Vietnam
Becamex Office Building & Commercial Complex
Country: Vietnam
Project: Mandalika International Street Circuit
This project leveraged on Autodesk technologies for an end-to-end project execution & delivery within a short time frame, while overcoming extreme challenges, especially using BIM for precision laying & formatting of the F1 tracks. PT PP used data to automate processes and workflow is highly commendable and stood out amongst the rest.
Health Clinic Maran Pahang
Country: Malaysia
Going for Gold: The New Clark City Athletics Stadium & Aquatics Center
Country: Philippines
Digital Twin Technology for Smart Architecture
Country: Thailand
The SJ Campus Story
Country: Singapore
Sigli - Banda Aceh Toll Road Project
Country: Indonesia
Bendungan Jlantah
Country: Indonesia
WTC EXPO
Country: Vietnam
BIM Quantity Management System
Country: Vietnam
Grand Mercure Quang Binh
Country: Vietnam