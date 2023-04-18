ASEAN Innovation Awards 2022

Autodesk ASEAN Innovation Awards 2022

The Autodesk ASEAN Innovation Awards 2022 is an annual skills-based competition that recognizes projects and people within the ASEAN region that embrace the future of making through the use of innovative technology. This year, we had 106 submissions from 54 companies across ASEAN, take a look at this year’s winners.

Future Pillar of the Year Award

Winner: CPAC

Project: The Thailand’s First BIM competition

This project’s gamification of competition is very novel and it helps to create popularity and interest of using Autodesk Software, while also training students via tutorials. The competition allowed the students to make further use of their knowledge which helps prepare them for the real world.

Country winners

Universitas Negeri Jakarta

Millennium Tower Office Building Project

Country: Indonesia

Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS)

Sustainability and Energy Efficiency: BIM 6d for Multi-Storey Building

Country: Malaysia

Temasek Polytechnic

Uplifting the Working Adult Professionals Into Digital Construction Realm in Singapore.

Country: Singapore

Eastern International University (EIU)

BECAMEX Entrepreneurship and Advanced Manufacturing Center

Country: Vietnam

Top in country

Institut Teknologi Bandung

Collaborative and Interdisciplinary Design Project

Country: Indonesia

Industrial University of Ho Chi Minh City (IUH)

Applying Technology 4.0 to the Innovation of Teaching Methods

Country: Vietnam

Hutech University, Faculty of Civil Engineering

Teaching And Learning Building Information Modeling (BIM) In The Construction Engineering Management Program

Country: Vietnam

Cloud Advocate of the Year Award

Winner: Becamex IDC Corp

Project: The World Trade Centre Tower (A9)

The usage of cloud technologies to overcome adverse challenges faced during COVID was highly commendable. The company leveraged on CDE to update design & building information, to coordinate & manage work to ensure the project’s continuous performance. The company also shifted from 2D to 3D from the design to build stages which allowed the construction team to receive updated drawings.

Winner: ONG&ONG Group

Project: Cloud-First Office Transformation

The project stood out as they have implemented cloud as a company effort and having an office space dedicated to cloud will allow for more scalability as opposed to a singular project. The digital workplace transformation executed with the newly renovated ONG&ONG Singapore Office melds all the disciplines & promotes work processes.

Country winners

PT Jakarta Propertindo (Perseroda)

Jakarta International Stadium

Country: Indonesia

Gamuda Engineering Sdn Bhd

Illaria Hillside Homes | Gamuda Garden

Country: Malaysia

EEI Corporation

Desalination Plant

Country: Philippines

Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited

The Forestias

Country: Thailand

Top in country

PT Hutama Karya

Betung - Jambi - Rengat - Pekanbaru Toll Road Section

Country: Indonesia

PT. Wika Gedung, Tbk

Jakarta International Stadium

Country: Indonesia

D&B Consulting and Design JSC

Fulbright University Viet Nam

Country: Vietnam

Ricons Construction Investment JSC

Becamex Office Building & Commercial Complex

Country: Vietnam

Innovator of the Year Award

Winner: PT PP (Persero) Tbk​

Project: Mandalika International ​Street Circuit

This project ​leveraged on Autodesk technologies for an end-to-end project execution & delivery within a short time frame, while overcoming extreme challenges, especially using BIM for precision laying & formatting of the F1 tracks. PT PP used data to automate processes and workflow is highly commendable and stood out amongst the rest.

Country winners

Public Works Department (JKR)

Health Clinic Maran Pahang

Country: Malaysia

Aidea

Going for Gold: The New Clark City Athletics Stadium & Aquatics Center

Country: Philippines

Chulalongkorn University

Digital Twin Technology for Smart Architecture

Country: Thailand

Surbana Jurong

The SJ Campus Story

Country: Singapore

Top in country

PT Hutama Karya (Persero)

Sigli - Banda Aceh Toll Road Project

Country: Indonesia

PT Waskita Karya (Persero) Tbk

Bendungan Jlantah

Country: Indonesia

Becamex IDC Corp

WTC EXPO

Country: Vietnam

Hoa Binh Construction Group JSC

BIM Quantity Management System

Country: Vietnam

Sustainable Engineering Vietnam Limited Liability

Grand Mercure Quang Binh

Country: Vietnam