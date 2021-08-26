AEC COLLABORATION AEC COLLABORATION

Deliver better projects, faster

Connect your teams, workflows, and insights on a unified platform with BIM Collaborate Pro*. Empower your designers with anytime, anywhere co-authoring access and deliver high-quality constructible designs with less rework every single time.

*Formerly BIM 360 Design

Not your everyday office tool

BIM Collaborate Pro is the only Civil 3D, Revit and AutoCAD Plant 3D collaboration solution on the market that connects your teams, data, and workflows, while delivering powerful insights.

You need a solution built for AEC

Find out how your current solution stacks up against BIM Collaborate Pro in this guide.

Need help learning BIM Collaborate Pro?

Join our AEC Collaboration webinars, we’ll guide you from project setup into advanced workflows to manage the co-creation, sharing, and use of design data during the AEC project lifecycle.

Your favorite tools + the power of the cloud

  • For Revit teams

    Empower project teams to align and execute on design intent and constructability by worksharing in Revit with anyone, anywhere. Synchronize changes in real-time and publish when ready. (2:14min.)


  • For Civil Engineering teams

    With Collaborate for Civil 3D - included with BIM Collaborate Pro - you have a unified platform that lets you store and manage your projects and collaborate with other team members seamlessly. (2:00min.)


  • For Plant Design teams

    BIM Collaborate Pro includes Collaboration for AutoCAD Plant 3D, which helps teams work efficiently and access centrally stored project data. Manage permissions, visualize changes, and track project progress. (1:58 min.)


