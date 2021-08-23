What’s new in the AEC Collection for construction

Achieve better project outcomes with integrated AEC design tools

Connect design to construction with a new cloud-based common data environment and tighter integrations between the products you need to deliver your best work daily.

Work better together in the cloud

New to the collection, Autodesk Docs provides a common data environment for projects on the new Autodesk Construction Cloud platform as well as the BIM 360 platform.

  • Reduce errors and rework
  • Save time with streamlined review and approvals
  • Mitigate risk at handoff between design and construction
Updated IFC file reader in Navisworks Manage 2022

Improve coordination on your projects

With Navisworks Manage 2022, conduct clash detection, simulation/analysis, and coordination with enhanced performance. Work seamlessly across file types with an updated IFC reader, NWD publishing for cloud-hosted projects, and issue management integrations with BIM 360 and the Autodesk Construction Cloud.

Your most productive CAD-based design and documentation

AutoCAD 2022 and the AutoCAD web and mobile apps give you a connected design experience that empowers you to:

  • Collaborate with time-saving automations
  • Connect seamlessly between platforms and storage providers like Autodesk Docs
  • Work from home, the office or anywhere

Deliver better construction documentation with integrated workflows

Explore additional enhancements to the AEC Collection to help you make better decisions, operate more efficiently, and reduce risk

Construction modeling and documentation

Generate construction and fabrication-ready designs in Revit. Automate repetitive documentation tasks and speed rebar detailing with Dynamo for Revit.

Construction visualization

Communicate construction intent with advanced visualization and rendering capabilities. 3ds Max 2022 takes speed, security and ease-of-use one step further.

Explore construction workflows

Build with precision and predictability

