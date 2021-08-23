New to the collection, Autodesk Docs provides a common data environment for projects on the new Autodesk Construction Cloud platform as well as the BIM 360 platform.
With Navisworks Manage 2022, conduct clash detection, simulation/analysis, and coordination with enhanced performance. Work seamlessly across file types with an updated IFC reader, NWD publishing for cloud-hosted projects, and issue management integrations with BIM 360 and the Autodesk Construction Cloud.
AutoCAD 2022 and the AutoCAD web and mobile apps give you a connected design experience that empowers you to:
Explore additional enhancements to the AEC Collection to help you make better decisions, operate more efficiently, and reduce risk
Generate construction and fabrication-ready designs in Revit. Automate repetitive documentation tasks and speed rebar detailing with Dynamo for Revit.
Communicate construction intent with advanced visualization and rendering capabilities. 3ds Max 2022 takes speed, security and ease-of-use one step further.