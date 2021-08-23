The collection now includes Autodesk Docs, a common data environment which helps you:
Work more effectively with improvements to core documentation workflows, and other new features including:
AutoCAD 2022 and the AutoCAD web and mobile apps give you a connected design experience that empowers you to:
Explore additional enhancements to the AEC Collection to help you make better design decisions, work more efficiently, and reduce cost.
With Navisworks Manage 2022, conduct clash detection, simulation/analysis, and coordination with enhanced performance.
Speed design to fabrication and reduce errors. Advance Steel 2022 delivers better modeling and documentation workflows and enables cloud collaboration with Autodesk Docs.
With Dynamo integrated in Robot Structural Analysis Professional 2022, structural engineers can iterate through design options faster and more fluidly, boosting productivity.
Create high LOD models of piping, plumbing, or ductwork systems for AutoCAD-based workflows and shop drawings using Fabrication CADmep 2022.