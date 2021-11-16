EXPLORE THE

Exclusive Autodesk Technology Centers Virtual Tour

The Autodesk Technology Centers catalyze new possibilities for making. Explore the global Technology Centers 360-degree virtual tours to get a glimpse into how the global network of innovation leaders and data-enabled fabrication workshops are empowering innovators in achieving the new possible, together.

About This Tour!

The Autodesk Technology Center in San Francisco, located on the Emcarcadero at Pier 9, is a hub for the exploration of the future of manufacturing. This center brings together forward-thinking startups, academic researchers, and thought leaders from industry to create a shared vision for the future of design and make. Network teams are supported with a range of advanced manufacturing equipment, robotics, and general shop facilities to explore the research and development of ideas pushing the boundaries of traditional manufacturing.

ASEAN Technology Centers Tour 2022

Date: January 14th, 2022
Time: 10am - 11.15am (SGT)

Autodesk is changing how the world is designed and made. From greener buildings to smarter products to mesmerizing blockbusters, Autodesk software helps our customers to design and make a better world for all.

We would like to invite our valued customers to join us on our Autodesk's mission, to empower innovators within design and make technology so that they can achieve the new possible.

In this exclusive session, you'll get to know how the Autodesk Technology Centers bring together forward-thinking startups, academic researchers, and thought leaders from industry to create a shared vision for the future of design and make. You will be guided on a virtual tour of the San Francisco Technology Center that will also feature resident teams from the Outsight Network, our global community of industry innovators who are exploring new possibilities for construction and the other industries Autodesk serves.

Join us and see how Autodesk can partner with you, to the next step in your business transformation. A link to the tour experience will be shared with all participants after the session!

Autodesk Speaker:
Gabrielle Patin

Community Manager, Autodesk Technology Centers

Gabrielle Patin is a Community Manager with the Autodesk Technology Centers. Based out of San Francisco, she manages the startup, academic, and industry resident teams of the Outsight Network. In 2013 she helped open the San Francisco Workshop and managed the Additive Shop for six years.