Desmond Kinlough
Buro Happold Engineering, Associate Director
Des is the Digital Lead for the UK and is also an integrated member of the Global team pushing Digital Design implementation. Des also manages major projects in the company such as European Investment Bank and Manchester Airport.
Glenn Lloyd
Buro Happold Engineering, Associate
Glenn leads the Cities Infrastructure Technician team, delivering BIM, Modelling, Design and Drafting on major projects across the UK, Europe and the Middle East.
Evgeniya Maximova
Autodesk, Product Sales Manager
Evgeniya leads sales strategy for Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro across the Middle East, Turkey, Africa and CIS. She has more than 10 years of experience in the AEC industry and holds a master’s degree in microelectronics.