Long before the disruptions of the Covid-19 pandemic, VisiConsult founder Hajo Schulenburg and his son Lennart recognized that digital technologies were the key to future-proofing their company and better serving customers. Their family-owned business builds X-ray and computer tomography solutions for quality-control inspections, with customized X-ray cabins to match each customer's needs. "Our customers need our systems to perform non-destructive inspection of their parts to ensure there are no defects or faults inside," says Lennart Schulenburg, managing director of VisiConsult.

VisiConsult X-ray systems and solutions range from large industrial systems for inspecting parts for the aerospace, oil and gas, automotive, and defense industries to mobile systems for conducting spot inspections in the field.