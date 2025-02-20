Before the adoption of BIM, the construction industry relied heavily on 2D methodologies for reinforced concrete (RC) design and detailing, which presented its own set of challenges that hindered progress and efficiency. Redcon’s engineers experienced this first-hand in the ZED Towers Project, a mixed-use commercial and residential tower development consisting of two distinct phases, Phase 1 and Phase 2.

During Phase 1 of the project, the structural team faced significant challenges due to their reliance on 2D drawings. These challenges included difficulties in coordinating with other disciplines and adapting to frequent design changes. This reliance also extended to Reinforced Concrete shop drawing production. Translating complex structural shapes and details into 2D plans and sections proved challenges, often resulting in inaccuracies and additional work. Additionally, creating accurate Bar Bending Schedules (BBS) for each element in a 2D software environment was time-consuming and error-prone. Furthermore, automating rebar splices, a critical aspect of reinforced concrete design, was challenging within the constraints of 2D, further complicating the workflow. Such errors had a significant impact on both project timelines and material consumption.

Moreover, precision was often compromised in the 2D environment, leading to costly rework and delays as errors were only identified during construction. “Keeping up with changes in the 2D environment (drawings) was challenging. Each time changes occurred, we had to rebuild the drawing, even when the site had already received the revised drawings and initiated work. Drawing in 2D posed difficulties in obtaining accurate measurements, as we could only draw using variable lengths.” said Mohamed Shabaan, Redcon’s Technical Office Team Leader.