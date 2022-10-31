Digital transformation delivers 87% cost savings on a major road-and-tunnel project

Bravida, a 100-year-old electrical and mechanical contracting company based in the Nordic countries, is in the midst of a digital transformation. The firm won its largest-ever job on the E4 Stockholm Bypass Project, a €3.1 billion highway project to connect northern and southern Stockholm. The new bypass will be 21 km long, with the majority in tunnels—and Bravida was contracted to develop and install systems for power, lighting, HVAC, wastewater, and firefighting. In one E4 tunnel alone, there are 76 transformers, 20,000 lighting fixtures, and 23,000 sprinkler heads.

Autodesk partnered with Bravida to adopt a completely digital workflow that delivers significant productivity gains: Automation and cloud collaboration capabilities in Revit and BIM Collaborate Pro yielded an 87% cost reduction in services. The company can connect 3D BIM models using Autodesk Platform Services (formerly known as Forge), which will enable it to do predictive maintenance in the future. By embracing digital transformation as an opportunity to build out new capabilities, Bravida’s teams are reimagining the way they work.