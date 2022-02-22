Autodesk Transition to Named User Programme

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

General information

1. What’s changing & why?

On 7 May, 2020, Autodesk is launching new subscription plans that are based on people and retiring plans based on serial numbers. Like most SaaS providers, these plans are designed for named users and provide a range of administrative, support and reporting capabilities for businesses of every size.

Customers often share their concerns over the time and resources needed to manage multiple deployment types. These new plans for named users will provide benefits, including:

  • Optimise your licensing costs, by having visibility into your usage data.
  • No need to manage your own licence servers or track an anonymous serial number again.
  • Dedicated access for all employees who need it, wherever they are working – at home or in the office. No more downtime waiting for licences.
  • Tailor support and learning content to employees based on insights.

These new plans for named users will replace those based on serial numbers:

  • Subscriptions with multi-user access will retire on February 7, 2023 and cannot be further renewed.
  • As part of retiring multi-user access, Extra Territory Rights will retire on February 7, 2023, and cannot further be renewed.
  • Maintenance plans retired on May 7, 2021, and cannot be further renewed.
  • Design & Creation Suites retired on April 16, 2020, and cannot be further renewed. If you own a Design & Creation Suite, you can contact your reseller or Autodesk to learn more about your options to upgrade to an industry collection through the 2-for-1 trade-in offer.
  • 2 or 3-year subscriptions with multi-user access retired on February 29, 2020 and cannot be further renewed.

2. What do I need to do to transition to named user?

For customers who own a subscription with multi-user access (at your first renewal before February 7, 2024) and for customers who own a network maintenance plan (at your first renewal before May 7, 2022) we’ll help you transition to a plan for named users through a trade in offer that keeps your costs consistent today and predictable to 2028.

3. Multi-user trade-in offer

For multi-user subscription, at your next renewal before February 7, 2024 and for network maintenance, at your next renewal before May 7, 2022:

  • Trade-in one multi-user subscription or network maintenance seat for two standard subscriptions for one named user each at a similar SRP you’re paying today for your existing seat or subscription.
  • For example, if you have 20 multi-user subscriptions, you can trade them in for 40 standard subscriptions for 40 named users at a similar SRP you’re paying today. Then, renew at an ongoing discount to 2028.
  • At time of trade-in, choose to upgrade to an industry collection to get a comprehensive selection of tools to help you meet any project challenge—now and in the future
  • At time of trade-in or later, choose to upgrade to a higher plan for more advanced features, such as single sign-on and detailed user reporting

What if I don’t take the multi-user/network trade-in offer before February 7, 2024?

  • If you’re in an industry where the trade-in may not be an option for you (for example, government), we want to ensure you have continued access to solutions that meet your unique needs. Speak to your Autodesk representative or reseller for alternatives.
  • Maintenance plans will retire on May 7, 2021 and cannot be further renewed.
  • Subscriptions with multi-user access will retire on February 7, 2023 and cannot be further renewed.

4. Quick reference overview of transition options

Current Offering Last day to trade in Action at Renewal
Network maintenance plan 6 May2022 Trade in one network maintenance seat for two standard subscriptions through multi-user trade-in offer
Multi user-subscription February 6, 2024 Trade in one multi-user subscription for two standard subscriptions through multi-user trade-in offer

5. Trade-In Product Exceptions

The following products have special rules around trade-in eligibility. We will communicate here as new information becomes available.

Product Trade-in rules
Arnold Not currently eligible for trade-in – continue to renew.
CFD Premium, Ultimate Excluded from trade-in offer. Buy new subscription at lower price than trading in. Learn more.
Flame, Flame Assist, Flame Premium Eligible for trade-in starting November 7, 2021. Learn more.
Flare Eligible for trade-in starting November 7, 2021. Learn more.
Helius Composites Not currently eligible for trade-in – continue to renew.
Helius PFA Not currently eligible for trade-in – continue to renew.
Inventor ETO Not currently eligible for trade-in – continue to renew.
Lustre Eligible for trade-in starting November 7, 2021. Learn more.
Moldflow Adviser Premium, Ultimate Not currently eligible for trade-in – continue to renew.
Moldflow Insight Standard, Premium, Ultimate Not currently eligible for trade-in – continue to renew.
Moldflow Synergy Not currently eligible for trade-in – continue to renew.
Netfabb Local Simulation Excluded from trade-in. Buy new subscription at lower price than trading in. Learn more.
VRED Core Not currently eligible for trade-in – continue to renew.
VRED Render Node Not currently eligible for trade-in – continue to renew.
VRED Server Not currently eligible for trade-in – continue to renew.

Actual pricing may vary due to the impacts of currency fluctuations. Pricing commitments apply only to seats moved to subscription from maintenance pursuant to the Move to Subscription offer. This price commitment is subject to product and/or offering availability and does not apply to: new subscriptions purchased by customer; switched subscriptions (i.e. permitted switches from a subscription for one product to a subscription for another product) or substitute or successor subscription products.