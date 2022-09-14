Subheadline

Laying green foundations for the future

Benchmark your AEC sustainability strategy against the global trailblazers in sustainability. Answer a few questions and see how your firm compares.

Start assessment

Optional second link

Optional third link

Image courtesy of lorem ipsum

Architecture and engineering firms embracing sustainability

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua.

  • 5 key insights about digital sustainability

    Insights from McKinsey, the World Economic Forum, and more into digital transformation, sustainability, and the technologies helping AEC firms meet their goals.


    Read the Story

  • Recycling building materials with BIM

    See how Metso Minerals and Outotec have joined forces to combine productivity with sustainability in the mining industry by utilizing Autdoesk software Moldflow.


    Read the Story

  • Saving time and natural resources in the mining industry

    See how Metso Minerals and Outotec have joined forces to combine productivity with sustainability in the mining industry by utilizing Autdoesk software Moldflow.


    Read the Story

Optional link