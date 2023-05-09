Own Your Rail Transformation

The demands on tomorrow’s rail transportation are increasing rapidly. The industry aims to reduce emissions, relieve road congestion, connect networks, reduce maintenance downtime, and improve security. To realize these ambitions, rail owners must fully embrace digital transformation. They need to have all the relevant data at their fingertips if they want to keep their assets running as efficiently as possible. Digital project delivery and cloud collaboration ensure the cohesive management of data, assets, and people. This leads to data-driven decisions that are perfectly placed, every time.