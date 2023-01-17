Subheadline

Projects engineered for bigger ideas

With large-scale process engineering construction projects comes large-scale complexity. Connected solutions from Autodesk streamline processes and empower you to deliver excellence.

Good to grow

Delivering turnkey processing facilities on time and on budget is a big ask. Managing complex projects with disconnected systems and siloed data complicates the process–leading to higher costs and longer timelines. What would it mean to you, if you could unify project data to improve collaboration and project profitability?

4 ways to transform EPC contracting

With a common data environment (CDE) you can focus on the value of your offering to help improve your win rate and grow your EPC business. Learn how industry leaders leverage a CDE to make their entire process more efficient–from sales to project management to engineering to operations.

Unified and streamlined

Improve your ways of working to deliver excellence on plant and infrastructure construction projects.

  • Manage ingeniously

    Connect design data to site activities and align team members to focus on project goals with a common data environment (CDE) that includes design submittal and issue tracking.

  • Innovate endlessly

    Coordinate complex information and integrate procedures and systems that are unique to your project to bring your consultants, contractors, and suppliers together into a shared workflow.

  • And keep the customer satisfied

    Increase project collaboration by unifying your data and improve the delivery of turnkey solutions to your customers.

See how industry leaders confidently manage process plant construction projects

  • CHARLES PERRY PARTNERS (CPPI)

    How CPPI is unifying cost management

    CPPI use Autodesk Build to connect workflows and unify data throughout the project to deliver high-quality results while maximizing profitability.

  • ANDRITZ

    Paper machines built with Digital Manufacturing

    ANDRITZ is using digital manufacturing and artificial-intelligence processes to save millions of dollars in making machinery for pulp and paper mills.

  • POLYTEK

    How Polytek improves collaboration and connectivity

    The engineering services company use Autodesk Build to manage every aspect of their projects - helping their customers achieve their desired outcomes.

