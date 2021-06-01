Subheadline
Improve performance through integrated engineering workflows
The industry is changing fast. Design innovative, optimized solutions that deliver impressive results today and build resiliency for the long term.
Achieve real competitive advantage - not by working faster or harder, but smarter.
Whether you're moving to BIM or taking advantage of more integrated workflows, there are ways to greater efficiencies.
Discover four ways that leading firms are streamlining their engineering processes in this SlideShare.
To remain competitive in a changing industry, leading MEP engineering firm KLH has fully embraced BIM: moving their staff to Revit and automating repetitive tasks. In just three years, they tripled the amount of work they’ve secured with contractors, but the journey isn't over.
See how leading firms are transforming the way they do business by using more integrated engineering workflows to solve complex problems faster.
